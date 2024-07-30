Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Secret Service Needs to Clean House

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., called Tuesday on Newsmax for a crisis intervention team to clean house at the Secret Service because of operational breakdowns in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Even though the agency's failures led to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle, Marshall told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that "I feel like we fired the head coach, but the assistant coach is still there."

"We need to rip the bandage off," he said. "We need to bring in new management and start over."

Earlier in the day, Marshall grilled Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. during a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Marshall said he was not satisfied with the answers he was given.

"He says on the one hand that he wants to cooperate with the investigations, but he's not taking full accountability," Marhsall said. "He's had 17 days. Heads should have rolled by now. We've all seen enough that there were individual failures. There were systemic failures there, as well.

"This is why I'm calling for a crisis intervention team to come in there. Somebody needs to come in from the outside and clean that place out, start from the top down until they get it right. They need to go through their protocols, their standard operating procedures, and recreate a culture of excellence. We [needed] a crisis intervention team yesterday to go in there."

Trump was shot in the right ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, while speaking at the rally. Crooks killed a spectator and seriously injured two others before a Secret Service sniper killed him. Since then, the Secret Service has been criticized because Crooks was able to get in position to shoot on a rooftop just 130 yards away from where Trump was speaking. Reports have since emerged that local law enforcement and the Secret Service were not on the same page that day.

"My second question for the acting director [was], why was that building not in the primary security range?" Marshall said. "There [were] 10 buildings within 500 yards that had a direct line of sight to President Trump, and they weren't in the primary security range.

"Operational control was lost. Systemic failure after systemic failure. … I'm telling you that the Secret Service is not objective. There's really no one within the Secret Service that can turn the program around. We need to bring somebody from the outside in."

