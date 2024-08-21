Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: GOP Must Focus on Voters in the Middle

With the mainstream media certain to put a positive spin on the Democratic National Convention and its immediate aftermath, the GOP message needs to start focusing on voters in the middle as the presidential campaign swings into full gear for the last two months before the November election, Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax Wednesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," the Kansas Republican said the GOP should cut down on rhetoric and focus on "our policies and our record."

Marshall stressed that "under Donald Trump the economy was strong, unemployment was low, there wasn't inflation, and the border was secure."

The senator added, "I have done about a dozen town halls over the past few days. and still the number one and two concerns are the open southern border and the cost of gas and groceries."

He said that "hard-working families have maxed out their credit cards now and are having to borrow money to make their rent payments."

Commenting on the fact that the former president's running mate, J.D. Vance, is visiting Kansas to campaign Thursday, Marshall said his message should be that Republicans "have a big tent," with Marshall pointing out that Kansas City is a "very large union town, and J.D. and I have worked hard on these union relationships."

Marshall emphasized that the GOP is now "the party of hard working men and women," and it is the Republican Party that is going to tame inflation and bring prices down.

He added that Kansas is also a big energy state, and the Republican Party is "going to set American energy free," which will also help lower prices.

Marshall stressed that, for Kansas residents, the "the number one concern is that they don't feel safe anymore."

"We feel like we are a border state. We are going to preach a message that we are going to secure the border," he said, vowing that, should Trump become president again, he will bring security to the southern border just as he did in his first administration.

Marshall also pointed out that, in contrast, "Kamala Harris has been against law and order for decades" and has introduced such terms as cashless bail and defund the police.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com