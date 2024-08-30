Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Harris Proves Zebra Can't Change Its Stripes

Kamala Harris' first extensive media interview since becoming the Democrat presidential nominee played much like an informercial, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Friday,.

And she proved she hasn’t strayed far from her progressive California roots.

Harris, accompanied by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, took questions from CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview broadcast Thursday night from Georgia.

"I think that Americans are smarter than this, that Americans get that a zebra does not change its stripes," Marshall told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "And she told us everything we needed to know that she has not changed her values. Her San Francisco progressive values: San Francisco, that brought us cashless bail, defund the police, the largest homeless encampment in the country.

"She has not changed her values, and we've seen how she has governed. So, America is smarter than this. But it was an infomercial last night. One word salad after the next," he said.

Marshall's sentiments were shared earlier Friday on Newsmax by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.

"It's appalling to think that she could believe that she can convince the American people that she's going to change after 3 1/2 years of what we've witnessed as her being vice president," Carter told "Newsline."

