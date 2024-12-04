Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: STOP Act Faces 'Uphill Battle'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the STOP Act, his bill to prevent minors from receiving "gender altering medical procedures," faces "an uphill battle" for support in the Senate.

Marshall's bill would ban gender-affirming care for minors and impose a $100,000 fine on medical professionals who perform those procedures.

Marshall told "American Agenda" that "One of President Trump's promises was to stop the mutilation of children and our bill does exactly that."

He added, "I think President Trump can do it with an executive order, I just want to emphasize that this is utilizing children. It's irreversible, whether it's the surgeries or the hormones. Most of the hormonal changes are irreversible as well. They lead to osteoporosis. They lead to infertility for girls taking testosterone, it causes structural changes in their face. And once they start having the hair that never reverses as well."

Marshall said it's "really important that we protect the children who don't have the emotional maturity to make this type of decision yet."

When asked if he's garnered much support for this legislation, Marshall said "it's an uphill battle right now" to find co-sponsors.

"We just dropped it today," he added, "and this will not be able to be done under reconciliation so it will take 60 votes, that means we'll need to find some Democrats out there" to back the bill in order to avoid a filibuster.

