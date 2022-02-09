Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Pelosi's Investments 'Tip of the Iceberg"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has "found a way to cheat" when it comes to trading stocks while in office, but her earnings are "the tip of the iceberg," Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We have to do something," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Obviously, Speaker Pelosi is abusing the system. She's found a way to cheat and get away with it."

Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly done an about-face and will now work with House Democrats on a bill that would ban members of Congress and their senior staff from tracking stocks.

The speaker, already a millionaire, has raked in as much as $30 million personally from stock trades on Big Tech companies that were facing an antitrust bill in Congress, The New York Post reported early last month.

However, Marshall said there are other people in government whose investments should be looked into, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is already making over $400,000 a year as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and oversees $5 billion in grants.

"Wouldn't you like to know what he's investing in and where he's given grants and if there are any similarities there?" said Marshall. "This is the tip of the iceberg, and America deserves to know. We have to do something."

Marshall also on Wednesday commented that even while several states are lifting their COVID-19 mandates, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, still supports universal mask mandates in schools.

The CDC isn't willing to change its stance because it is "politically driven," said Marshall, who is also a physician.

"They've never followed the science. It's always been a political decision-making process. This is them saying they're not going to admit that they're wrong. We knew that mask never really helped, especially for children."

Americans, he added, are "all ready to move on."

"Who are we kidding?" said Marshall. "Look, I respect the virus. But after this omicron is done, 97% of Americans will have some level of immunity, so hopefully, the CDC can catch up with what the rest of us know very soon."

Such mixed messages have caused the CDC and the National Institutes of Health to lose their reputations, said Marshall.

"That's a golden rule of being a doctor," he said. "Once you lose your reputation, you'll never get it back. America sees them denying the truth. So we need to start over. Dr. Fauci has to go. Dr. Walensky, I know you tried, but America will never have confidence in you and/or the CDC unless we have a complete overhaul."

