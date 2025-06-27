Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Time's Up for Senate Parliamentarian

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ky., called for reforms to Washington bureaucracy Friday on Newsmax, including term limits on unelected officials, as frustration mounts over the Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough's Thursday ruling that removed hundreds of billions in proposed spending cuts from Republicans' flagship legislation.

"I just want to emphasize that it's not lost on me or all your listeners that on the same day that we went through the $37 trillion mark in our national debt, she eliminates about $400 billion in spending. And you mentioned part of this was Medicaid spending on illegal aliens, transgender surgery, Medicaid dollars for transgender surgery," Marshall said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "

"Look, as far as I'm concerned, she's been here since 2012. She was appointed by Harry Reid, who is left of Chuck Schumer, as you recall.

"So I think it's probably time to put a term limit on people. I would prefer a term limit on all bureaucrats up here, for that matter."

"But six years is plenty long. She's been here, I guess, that's almost 13 years now."

MacDonough's ruling removed a provision from the Republican-backed "one big, beautiful bill" that would have limited states' ability to use provider taxes to draw additional federal Medicaid funds. The tactic was expected to finance a large portion of the bill's tax cuts.

Marshall accused the parliamentarian of partisan bias.

"During the Biden administration, when they controlled the White House, the Senate, and the House as well and their reconciliation bill is trillions of dollars, she never said no to spending. She seems to like to say no to cutting spending," he said.

Marshall said MacDonough's role should be limited to evaluating whether provisions are primarily financial or policy-related.

"It's supposed to be what she's supposed to set there: Call balls and strikes. Does what we're pushing support more of a financial issue, or is it more of some other type of policy issue?"

Despite the setback, Marshall said he still believes the bill could move forward before the Fourth of July.

"I don't know any reason to wait. The longer we wait, the more spears we're going to catch in our back. Right now, look, we've all had our say," he said.

