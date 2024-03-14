Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Congress Can Stop Migrant Flights Into D.C.

Allowing immigrants to fly around the U.S. without proper identification or vetting puts Americans in danger, but Congress can prevent the flights from landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., Sen. Roger Marshall said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Congress has the ability to control who comes in and out of the D.C. airport," the Kansas Republican said on "National Report." "So what we're saying is any airline that allows these illegal migrants onto their planes and allows them to use the CBP One app as their identification, is that they can no longer fly into D.C. ... We're essentially pushing back on every airline saying, 'If you're doing this, then you can no longer land in D.C.'"

Marshall's comments came as he responded to a recent report from the Center of Immigration Studies showing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) approved flights transported 320,000 illegal immigrants into at least 43 U.S. airports.

Marshall has introduced legislation to stop the flights into Washington.

"Joe Biden has paroled over 2 million people illegally and this flying in these planes pulls in people across America," Marshall said. "And then when they get here, they give them a CBP One app that they've already downloaded, then they hop on another airplane and use that as their documentation as their identification."

That means immigrants are being allowed on airplanes without any identification, even a driver's license or passport, Marshall said.

"These folks have not been properly vetted," he said. "I think they're exposing Americans to who knows what as we fly across the country."

Further, Biden is breaking the law by "paroling these people en masse," said Marshall.

"It's supposed to be done one at a time," he said. "When these people are given parole, they're also given a work permit, so they're choosing parole over the asylum process."

It's also breaking the law of the land to allow people to travel by plane without a driver's license or passport, as opposed to an app "you've downloaded for free on the free phone that Joe Biden gave you," said Marshall. "I think that's an insufficient background check and what they're using to get on the plane is simply endangering other Americans."

The intent of federal law for flying is to protect American citizens, but Biden has "exactly the opposite intent," Marshall said. "His goal is to grease the skids so he can get as many people into this country legally or illegally as he can. Again, we need a president that's going to enforce the intent of the law and protect Americans."

