Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: God Not Through With Trump Yet

God is not through with former President Donald Trump yet, Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax on Monday as the Republican National Convention (RNC) opened in Milwaukee.

The Kansas Republican told "Wake Up America" that following the close call in the assassination attempt on Trump, "the feeling last night — if I could just share it — was this is a moment of providence, that this was a moment of destiny."

Marshall said that the feeling at the RNC is "that we are making history today, that we are going to write history this week, that President Trump is part of this history."

"And just for him to still be alive is absolutely a miracle," the senator said, noting that the bullet missed killing him by just a fraction of an inch.

"God is not through with Donald Trump yet. He is here to lead us, and we're here to put wind beneath his wings."

Marshall said he expects Trump's slim lead in the polls before the attempted assassination to rise significantly, because "the people I have been talking to for months ... who have been on the fence, those people have been coming out of the woodwork" now to support him.

The senator added that the Democrats now realize that together with the problems of President Joe Biden, they are not going to win the presidential election.

Instead, they "are now going to focus their money on the Senate and the House, because they want to break up part of that triangle, because nothing becomes law without going through the House and the Senate and the president signing it," he said, stressing that the Democrats will concentrate on winning majorities there.

Marshall said there was already a great start for Republicans last night in Milwaukee, as they raised almost a million dollars for "the ground game, to encourage people to go out and vote, those people who maybe don't vote every election."

