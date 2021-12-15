RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Fauci's 'Commercial' Interests Replaced Regulation at Agency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Wednesday that White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci "transformed" the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) "into the world's biggest incubator of new pharmaceutical products."

The Kennedy family heir, appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," promoted his recently published book "The Real Anthony Fauci" by his charity Children's Health Defense.

In the book, Kennedy attacks the mainstream media narrative that Fauci, the director of NIAID since 1983, is a public health hero, according to its description on Amazon.

"I knew a man [Fauci] who is the architect of agency capture," Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and prominent vaccine skeptic, said to the network. "Who had taken a public health agency, directed away from public health, and towards a new mission of promoting pharmaceutical products."

Kennedy added that between 2009 and 2016, the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approved 240 new pharmaceutical drugs, all of which came from NIAID.

"I showed how he personally takes [sic] patent rights on these drugs. His agency owns half the patent for the Moderna vaccine," he said to host Greg Kelly. "He's distributed patent rights to four of his favorite loyalists who will now receive $150,000 a year for life. On a product they're supposed to be regulating, that the American people pay for, private industry is going to profiteer from."

"What I show is that the mercantile and commercial aspect of drug production has completely obscured and eclipse the regulatory and public health functions of this agency," the author said regarding NIAID.

Kennedy recently told a Southern Californian crowd that Democrats "drank the Kool-Aid" on the vaccine mandate response to COVID-19, KTLA reported on Wednesday. The recent comment seemingly breaks with the long tradition of the Kennedy family, which is notably Democratic.

