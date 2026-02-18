Facebook Whistleblower to Newsmax: Social Media Pushes Kids to Extremes

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told Newsmax on Wednesday that the platform can "push our kids further and further to extremes."

Haugen told "American Agenda" that "they're not intentionally sending self-harm content to kids. It just happens to be, because they are so hyper-personalized that if someone starts going down one of these rabbit holes, it can push our kids further and further to extremes."

Haugen spoke as an emotionally charged landmark civil jury trial continues in Los Angeles with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, now CEO of Meta, taking the witness stand.

Haugen said platforms like Facebook and Meta-owned Instagram have the capacity to become addictive and harmful to young users.

She said documents produced in the case show platforms placed currency values on young users.

"They said this child is worth $250, $300 as the value of a user. Once you see people talking in black and white about our kids as products, products to be consumed by advertisers, it makes you really sit up and think differently about what is appropriate in terms of action," Haugen said.

She said late-night messaging from platforms to kids is a common tactic.

"When they send your child a notification at 11 o'clock at night, the intention is to have them use that product more late at night. When they ask kids what does this do to you? They say it makes it harder for me to sleep when I'm getting these little pings. I feel like I have to respond," Haugen explained.

She accused social media platforms that cater to a young audience of dragging their heels at reforms they knew would offset dangers to kids.

"They've known about these problems for 10 years. And yet instead of taking a proactive stance and saying, hey, we at least want to trim off the worst harm, protect the kids from the most vulnerable," said Haugen, "they've continued ahead despite us asking, advocates, parents, governments, asking for progress for years and years."

Haugen pointed to internal documents that show "trade-offs that were made between the well-being of kids and the profits of Facebook," noting that the company knowingly chose not to implement safety features, like disabling late-night notifications, because it would lead to kids using the app "a little tiny bit less."

Zuckerberg and opposing lawyers dueled Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where the Meta CEO answered questions about young people's use of Instagram, his congressional testimony and internal advice he's received about being "authentic" and not "robotic."

His appearance is key to the unprecedented social media trial that questions whether Meta's platforms deliberately addict and harm children.

