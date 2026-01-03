Wilkie to Newsmax: Maduro's Arrest Is Bad Day for US Adversaries

Former Trump administration official Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Saturday that the U.S. operation that led to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s capture marked a significant setback for Russia, China, Cuba, and Iran, arguing the move dismantled a growing foreign foothold in the Western Hemisphere and sent a clear warning to hostile powers doubting American resolve.

Robert Wilkie, former undersecretary of defense and former secretary of Veterans Affairs, said Saturday that the U.S. operation targeting Venezuela delivered a strategic blow to multiple adversaries aligned with the Maduro regime.

Appearing on "The Count," Wilkie framed the development as part of a broader effort to disrupt what he described as a coordinated challenge.

"Well, you are certainly right. I mean, this is not a good day for China, Iran, Russia, and Cuba.

"They were all in cahoots with the Maduro regime. Maduro was allowing them to plant their flags on American soil. America writ large in North and South America. He [Maduro] even invited Hezbollah."

Wilkie argued there is plenty of precedent for Trump's action.

"Precedent was really established by Ronald Reagan when the Soviets began to build massive airfields on the island of Grenada. That would have altered the balance of power in our hemisphere, and Reagan said no."

"And then on the narcotrafficking side, you had George H.W. Bush say enough of Noriega.

"The same kind of indictment was handed down on Noriega that the Southern District of New York handed down on Maduro in 2020," Wilkie continued.

"So a lot of precedent, but making sure that these bad actors are on notice and that their beachhead is removed is actually the bigger issue here for the United States and our own security."

Wilkie’s comments followed confirmation from President Donald Trump and U.S. officials that a large-scale U.S. military operation inside Venezuela early Saturday resulted in Maduro’s arrest.

According to the administration, Maduro and his wife were flown out of the country and now face U.S. criminal charges, including narcotics-related offenses, as outlined by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Asked about Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and the potential ripple effects on global conflicts, Wilkie said the operation could complicate energy access for both China and Russia, and Cuba.

"Well, again, it does make it harder for the Chinese, but the Chinese are surreptitiously taking Russian oil.

"Under [Joe] Biden, the Cubans were getting 100,000 barrels of oil a day, almost free of charge. That's now down, or it was down as of yesterday, to about 35,000.

"Havana can't feed its people. They can't even provide water for them. And I think what you'll see now is the disintegration of that sore that has been baffling American presidents since Dwight Eisenhower."

Wilkie also linked the Venezuelan operation to the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting the move underscored a tougher posture toward Moscow.

"But as for Ukraine, look, Putin has to know that if he continues to play games with this president, unlike Joe Biden, unlike Barack Obama, then it will get worse for him."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com