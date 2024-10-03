WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robert wilkie | joe biden | israel | iran | oil

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Showing 'Cosmic Incompetence' on Israel

By    |   Thursday, 03 October 2024 02:53 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's comments Thursday that the United States advises Israel on its military operations but doesn't dictate strategy shows more of the "cosmic incompetence on the part of this White House and its national security team," former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Thursday.

"What an incredible thing for a president of the United States to say," Wilkie said on "American Agenda." "One, telling the Iranians in advance that we're talking with the Israelis about taking out your oil, and by the way, nothing's going to happen today."

Biden suggested Thursday that the United States is considering if it will support an Israeli strike on Iran's oil facilities, saying that "we're discussing that" but "there's nothing going to happen today," reports The Wall Street Journal.

As a result, oil prices rose, with New York-traded crude going up by as much as 5%, leading analysts to say gas prices could go higher before the November election.

"Now, had that been Trump or Reagan, a statement like that would have been viewed as part of a deception plan to keep the other side guessing," said Wilkie.

"With Biden, it's just more of this cosmic incompetence on the part of this white House and its national security team that he would say anything like that," he added. "I'm sure the military leadership in the Kirya in Tel Aviv was livid that he was talking."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 03 October 2024 02:53 PM
