Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Showing 'Cosmic Incompetence' on Israel

President Joe Biden's comments Thursday that the United States advises Israel on its military operations but doesn't dictate strategy shows more of the "cosmic incompetence on the part of this White House and its national security team," former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Thursday.

"What an incredible thing for a president of the United States to say," Wilkie said on "American Agenda." "One, telling the Iranians in advance that we're talking with the Israelis about taking out your oil, and by the way, nothing's going to happen today."

Biden suggested Thursday that the United States is considering if it will support an Israeli strike on Iran's oil facilities, saying that "we're discussing that" but "there's nothing going to happen today," reports The Wall Street Journal.

As a result, oil prices rose, with New York-traded crude going up by as much as 5%, leading analysts to say gas prices could go higher before the November election.

"Now, had that been Trump or Reagan, a statement like that would have been viewed as part of a deception plan to keep the other side guessing," said Wilkie.

"With Biden, it's just more of this cosmic incompetence on the part of this white House and its national security team that he would say anything like that," he added. "I'm sure the military leadership in the Kirya in Tel Aviv was livid that he was talking."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com