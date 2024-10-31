Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Pre-Election Day Strike Reports 'More Bluster From Iran'

Reports that Iran will carry out a "definitive and painful" response against Israel for its recent attacks, with strikes to come before next week's U.S. presidential election, are "more bluster from the Iranian regime," former Veterans Affairs Director Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

"With less than 100 aircraft, the Israelis destroyed all of Iran's air defense systems," Wilkie said in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about CNN's report. "They destroyed their missile factories. They laid bare the real weakness of the Iranian regime."

In addition, Iran knows that if it attacks Israel again, it won't be going up against just 100 fighter aircraft, he said.

"It's going to be Jericho missiles that take out the leadership of the Iranian state," said Wilkie.

Meanwhile, "something more important is happening," as "the Biden-Harris administration is desperately trying to bully the Israelis into a cease-fire" before Election Day so Vice President Kamala Harris "can go out and read another teleprompter-inspired speech," said Wilkie.

But, he added that it would be "military folly" for Israel to stop fighting now.

"They have Hezbollah on the run," Wilkie said. "The Iranians are in a state of disorganization amongst their leadership. The head of the Quds forces, he's either disappeared or they've got him on treason charges in Iran, which means that the support for Hezbollah is now disjoint and incomplete."

He further pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "consistently ignored" Harris and President Joe Biden and as a result, has been winning.

"Had he taken their advice, Israel would still be under the threat of thousands of Hezbollah rockets," said Wilkie. "They started the war launching 1,500 rockets a day at Israel. They're now down to below 150. They have to finish the job and take the rest of those out."

Wilkie also discussed a report in The Times of Israel outlining a deal presented to Israel and Hamas that includes the potential of releasing 11-14 hostages, saying he does not think an agreement will be reached at this time.

"I think the Israelis have to finish the job," he said. "What's happening in Israel is that the intelligence services are doing everything that they can to find where those hostages may be, the ones that we think are alive, and to get special operators in there and try to get them out before Hamas acts."

Further, the last time it was believed that a deal had been reached, Americans were "executed in cold blood" by Hamas, said Wilkie.

"It's not a time right now to trust the enemy," he said. "It's time to finish the job on both the north and southern borders of Israel. That sounds harsh to a lot of people, But when you're a little country being threatened on seven fronts and by one of the great malefactors of evil in the world, the Iranians, with the support of Beijing and the support of Moscow, you have to finish the job."

