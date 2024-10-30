Israel, Qatar Discuss Release of Up to 14 Hostages for 30-Day Cease-Fire

A new proposal for a hostage release-cease-fire deal was discussed in Doha, Qatar during the visit of Mossad director David Barnea, Hebrew news media reported Tuesday evening.

In the proposal discussed between Barnea, the Qatari representatives, and CIA Director William Burns, an outline was laid out which would see 11-14 hostages, primarily women, children, and the elderly, released in exchange for a 30-day cease-fire and several Palestinian prisoners.

Significantly, the outline does not include a demand for the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip during the cease-fire, nor does it demand immediate negotiations on a permanent cease-fire. Several Hebrew news sites reported that senior coalition officials support the proposal, saying, "Any outline that does not include ending a war can be talked about."

Meanwhile, the Egyptians have also revised their previous proposal, Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported on Tuesday evening. The Egyptians clarified to Israeli authorities that their offer is not limited to a 48-hour cease-fire in exchange for the release of four hostages but includes further details regarding a hostage-prisoner exchange and a 14-day pause.

According to the Egyptian proposal, four hostages would be released in exchange for 40 Palestinian security prisoners. After the successful exchange, both sides would begin negotiations towards a permanent cease-fire and the release of all remaining hostages.

Israeli officials are not interested in discussing a permanent cease-fire at this time.

In comments to his Likud party Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to deny that the Egyptian proposal was a valid offer, accepted by Hamas.

"Israel has not received a proposal for the release of four hostages in return for a 48-hour cease-fire in Gaza. If such a proposal had been raised, the Prime Minister would have accepted it immediately," his spokesman Dr. Omer Dostri said.

The Egyptian offer is also seen as problematic with the coalition cabinet, as it demands immediate negotiations for a permanent cease-fire after a partial hostage release. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are adamantly opposed to any permanent cease-fire negotiations with Hamas.

According to Ynet, the proposal discussed in Qatar, while not calling for an Israeli withdrawal or permanent cease-fire, apparently includes assurance from both the U.S. and Qatar of a full Israeli withdrawal in the near future.

According to N12 News, while Israel is waiting for an official response regarding the Qatari proposal, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said, "We responded to the mediators' request to discuss new proposals for a cease-fire agreement. We are open to any proposal to stop the aggression in the Gaza Strip and to any agreement that will end the suffering of our people and bring about a final cease-fire."

However, after the Egyptian "small deal" proposal was sent to Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's former deputy, said, "There is no change in Hamas' position and the demand for a general cease-fire and an IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."

Tuesday, according to N12, Netanyahu told Likud party members, "Hamas makes demands that we cannot meet – an end to the war. We are working all the time to bring back the abductees, we are currently trying to achieve partial solutions, but it is not certain that opportunities will not develop here because of Sinwar's assassination."

