South African Billionaire to Newsmax: Nation Coming Apart

Robert Hersov, a billionaire entrepreneur, told Newsmax on Tuesday his country is in shambles under the leadership of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It's fundamentally evil and it's a disgrace," Hersov told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about a widespread chant that translates to "kill the white farmer" that Ramaphosa has defended. "[They] should not be allowed to say that — 100,000 people jumping up and down with red berets, singing and chanting."

Hersov said economic genocide is being committed in South Africa against white people.

"I credit Donald Trump with using that word which has got the left-wing media up in arms using the word genocide," Hersov said.

"Everyone thinks genocide is linked to extermination, but there are a lot of other features that build up to genocide, racial prioritization, organization, persecution, denial. And of those 10 elements, we've got about seven ongoing in South Africa that haven't lit the ovens yet."

The people chanting "kill the white farmer" might as well be wearing brown shirts, Hersov said.

"Think of Germany in 1933. It's horrific what's going on in South Africa. And it's the Soviet playbook which the ANC adopted 100 years ago that they are now instituting," Hersov said, using the abbreviation for the African National Congress political party. "And it's reached a point now where people are standing up and saying, We're not going to take it anymore. And I thank Donald Trump and I thank America for taking notice."

Hersov said the ANC government has industrialized the country and destroyed the economy.

"They are racist, socialist, antisemitic, anti-American kleptocrats," Hersov said. "We have the highest unemployment rate in the world, 41% and 60% youth unemployment, all thanks to the ANC. They're incompetent. It's a disaster."

