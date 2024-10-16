Rob Schneider to Newsmax: 'SNL' 'Making Corrections' Away From Woke

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider told Newsmax on Wednesday that although "Saturday Night Live" may have been susceptible to the social justice trends of the past 10 years, "they are making corrections" away from woke ideology.

Although known for taking shots at Republicans, last weekend's "SNL" skit featuring Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris drew the most laughs from the audience. Schneider said the late night comedy institution was "just as susceptible" to social justice trends as anywhere else.

"Anything that's an institution is in the last 10 years was going to be susceptible to this woke mind virus. But this term 'social justice,' I mean, it sounds great. Who wouldn't be for social justice? But what it is really: It's about envy and it's about revenge. But if you call it 'social justice,' you can get people behind that. And so I think that 'Saturday Night Live,' just as any establishment institution, was susceptible to that and fell to that. But they are making the corrections," Schneider said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

Schneider touched on his new book "You Can Do It: Speak Your Mind, America" and said that he never thought he'd have to write a book "defending our First Amendment rights."

"It's really interesting because when you say that the First Amendment is going to be up for up for grabs and people are going to vote for it on Nov. 5, it's true. As Robert Kennedy [Jr.] says, the people who want to censor others, they're never the good guys," Schneider added.

