WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rob schneider | snl | comedy | harris | maya rudolph

Rob Schneider to Newsmax: 'SNL' 'Making Corrections' Away From Woke

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 10:40 PM EDT

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider told Newsmax on Wednesday that although "Saturday Night Live" may have been susceptible to the social justice trends of the past 10 years, "they are making corrections" away from woke ideology.

Although known for taking shots at Republicans, last weekend's "SNL" skit featuring Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris drew the most laughs from the audience. Schneider said the late night comedy institution was "just as susceptible" to social justice trends as anywhere else.

"Anything that's an institution is in the last 10 years was going to be susceptible to this woke mind virus. But this term 'social justice,' I mean, it sounds great. Who wouldn't be for social justice? But what it is really: It's about envy and it's about revenge. But if you call it 'social justice,' you can get people behind that. And so I think that 'Saturday Night Live,' just as any establishment institution, was susceptible to that and fell to that. But they are making the corrections," Schneider said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

Schneider touched on his new book "You Can Do It: Speak Your Mind, America" and said that he never thought he'd have to write a book "defending our First Amendment rights."

"It's really interesting because when you say that the First Amendment is going to be up for up for grabs and people are going to vote for it on Nov. 5, it's true. As Robert Kennedy [Jr.] says, the people who want to censor others, they're never the good guys," Schneider added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Actor and comedian Rob Schneider told Newsmax on Wednesday that although "Saturday Night Live" may have been susceptible to the social justice trends of the past 10 years, "they are making corrections" away from woke ideology.
rob schneider, snl, comedy, harris, maya rudolph
307
2024-40-16
Wednesday, 16 October 2024 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved