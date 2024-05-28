Rob Schneider to Newsmax: De Niro's Fearmongering Off Base

Robert De Niro's attempts of fearmongering regarding a possible second Trump administration shows that he and other Democrats don't have Americans best interests in mind, actor/comedian Rob Schneider told Newsmax on Tuesday night.

Schneider appeared on "Eric Bolling The Balance" hours after De Niro represented President Joe Biden's campaign while speaking to reporters outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is being held.

De Niro said Americans would lose freedoms and Trump never would leave office if the former president gets reelected.

"I refuse to give into this fear mongering," Schneider told Bolling. "Until the Democrats go after [former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director] Tony Fauci and say, you know, 'You lied, and then you misled us.' And until they say, 'No more wars,' and expanding wars, and just printing endless money, I don't think that they have the best interest for everybody."

Schneider, who was promoting his new book "You Can Do It! Speak Your Mind, America," also shot down De Niro's claim that Trump would refuse to leave office at the end of his term.

"I would say any time that people use fear mongering or think that … they always say every four years, 'This is the most important election. This may be the last election.' But for him to say today that he's [Trump's] never gonna leave [office], I mean, he left once, so the evidence is he did leave," Schneider told Bolling.

"I will say that we have a very good system. We have the legislature. We have the executive, judicial. It's a pretty good system. James Madison came up with it. I don't think any one man or either party whether even if the Democrats win again, and I hope they don't, but if they do, we're strong enough to survive it."

The actor/comedian offered a few reasons why he hopes President Joe Biden does not win reelection.

"It's just, can we allow another 11 million people to come in and change the voting habits of this great country?" he said. "We do need immigration. I'm all for it. It just has to be legal. We do need people who want to come in and work, and thankfully, people do want to work, and we need that.

"However, I believe that the real threat to our system of government, and … it's too good of a system to turn into a dictatorship overnight, but if they want to expand the Supreme Court, that's a big problem."

