Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: al-Qaida Intel Showed Plans for More Attacks

The trove of documents and files seized by U.S. Navy SEALs during the 2011 Operation Neptune Spear raid on Osama bin Laden's hiding place revealed an organization that hated Americans and had further plans to stage 9/11 style attacks on the United States, retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill, the man who shot and killed the terrorist mastermind, told Newsmax.

"They're thinking about so many different ways to hit us and they don't care what race we are or what gender we are," O'Neill told Tuesday's "Wake Up America." "They hate us all just the same, and they want to kill us, and they're going to keep coming after us.

"ISIS likes to stab us in the front. Al-Qaida likes to stab us in the back, and they're still there."

O'Neill's comments come after the release of the book "The Bin Laden Papers," in which author and Islamic scholar Nelly Lahoud analyzes nearly 6,000 pages of the personal notes, letters, and journals taken from bin Laden's compound during the early morning raid on the al-Qaida leader's hiding place in Pakistan.

O'Neill on Tuesday recalled the job of the Navy SEALs was to "go in there and get them as quickly as we could."

"It was a kill-capture mission," he said. "We would have taken him alive, but we wanted to be in and out."

O'Neill said he did not know — while the kill shot was happening on the building's third floor — that his fellow team members found offices loaded with documents and computers on the building's second floor, "full of everything."

"Our time on target was to be 32 minutes, but we asked for more time," O'Neill said. "We actually stayed about 47 minutes, until we had to get out."

But it took years to declassify what had been found, and then the documents were given to "Arab-speaking scholars," who also took years to go through the materials, he added.

"But now what we're realizing is that bin Laden was running it from there, and he wanted to attack the United States again in a 9/11 [type of] attack," O'Neill said.

Al-Qaida, though, thinks "outside the box" and knew hijacking planes would not work again.

"They're proactive and we're reactive, so bin Laden, realizing that 15 out of 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia and there's oil money there, so they could charter a jet and do it again," he said.

The documents revealed other plans as well, including taking apart railroad tracks or even "get guys in because Democrats and Republicans are so busy about fighting about politics and who gets elected," O'Neill said. "They can cross it because they know it's open because it's never going to be closed."

Further, the documents revealed al-Qaida did not think the United States would go to war, as it did not after other provocations, and it did not think the Twin Towers would completely collapse, "but that pleased them," O'Neill said.

"Then we went all out, and we actually fought them the way that Americans can fight at first, and we crushed them," O'Neill said. "The point was [for al-Qaida] we're going to move forward. How do we attack America again?"

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here