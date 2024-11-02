Roanoke Women Swimmers Join Trump in Sports Statement

Former President Donald Trump, speaking in one of his final rallies before Tuesday's election, spoke out with his promise to "keep men out of women's sports" while getting some help with his speech from members of the Roanoke College women's swim team.

"Last year, the radical left gender insanity arrived right here in Salem when a man was allowed to transfer onto the Roanoke College women's swim team," Trump told his audience in Salem, Virginia. "And I just met them backstage. The great swimmers. I didn't notice a male on that particular team."

The team's members have been speaking out after a transgender athlete last year made a bid to join the team, which has since been dropped after the women protested.

"Today we're joined by seven of the great members, really championship incredible swimmers of the Roanoke College women's swim team that have gotten a little publicity. They've gotten more publicity than I have," said Trump at the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

The team members, dressed in pink T-shirts emblazoned with a picture of a hot dog and the words "No (hot dogs) in Women's Sports" drew cheers, with team captain Lily Mullins thanking Trump.

"As female athletes, especially, we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sport. And due to current policies, men are competing against women of all ages in sports," Mullins said. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman, sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country. And point blank, it's unfair."

She thanked Trump and said, "We are so lucky to have a leader like Donald Trump with common sense, who knows what a strong woman is and will fight for generations of girls to come."

"What the hell is going wrong with our country?" asked Trump. "Can you imagine? The men don't realize they're tougher and smarter than us. I hate to say it, but they're tough."

