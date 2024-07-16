Eric Trump to Newsmax: Only 'Grace of God' Saved My Father

Following a whirlwind 48 hours, Eric Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday, "it's only by the grace of God that he's [Donald Trump] not dead right now."

Trump miraculously dodged a bullet in an assassination attempt as it pierced his ear from the gun of 20-year-old, according to the FBI. Several shots were fired from the roof of a nearby building killing rallygoer Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

The middle son of the former president said his father warned eight years ago they were "going to get hit in ways that we can never possibly imagine."

"They were the most insightful words," the executive vice president of the Trump Organization told "Wake Up America."

"They went after him, they impeached him, they went after the family. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to arrest him. They tried to throw him in jail. They went after him civilly. They went after him criminally. They went after Supreme Court justices. They made up hoaxes. They paid for dirty dossiers.

"I mean, I could go on and on for hours."

Eric Trump reflected on the past two days, saying his father's opponents have "done everything to try and take him down."

"Then you see, 48 hours ago, and he gets hit in the ear by an assassin," Eric Trump said. "It's only by the grace of God that he's not dead right now, and he walks into that room stronger than ever and undeterred."

Eric Trump added what his family has been through the last several years would have "broken" most other people.

"They never broke us," Eric Trump concluded. "I mean, here I am, eight years later. I sat in this very room in a different city, but in this very room at the 2016 convention, doing exactly what I'm doing now. And I'm still standing on that stage, and I'm still fighting every single day.

"And I will never stop. I will never, ever stop, and he will never stop. And that's what America needs."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com