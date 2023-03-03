Gaines, Talbot to Newsmax: The Left Can't Handle Diversity of Thought in Public

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and Brave Books founder and CEO Trent Talbot told Newsmax Friday that the left can't handle diversity of thought in public spaces, such as libraries, many of which have hosted Drag Story Hour for children.

Last weekend, Brave Books hosted a faith-based story hour for children at the public library in Hendersonville, Tennessee, when library staff reportedly began to harass Gaines as she was attempting to speak.

"Truthfully, I have never seen this much immaturity and disrespect from women old enough to know that what they were doing was wrong and disrespectful," Gaines said. "When I got in front of the camera to speak, they immediately started blaring music. So I went back there, and this was not the first instance we had, and I explained, 'Hey, we have 60 more seconds. Can we turn the music down?' To which they said, 'No. For our mental health, we have to have the music on. It's helping us deal with the stress that you all are causing us.'

"After a few minutes of the music, they finally did turn it off; and I get back in front of the camera," she continued. "As soon as I get in front of the camera and start speaking again, they immediately start slamming doors, screeching, slamming books on the countertop. These are 70-year-old women. It was blatant disrespect."

Talbot said that the experience made him realize that the left cannot deal with a dissenting point of view.

"What this event really showed me is that the left is so used to having complete control, completely running the show when it comes to our public institutions as well as our public spaces, that whenever we just show up, they get triggered," Talbot said. "The video's incredible of these all librarians [and] the director of the library acting like children.

"And why does that happen?" he continued. "It's just because they're so used to only having one viewpoint in their spaces that when we just show up and ask to participate, it triggers them."

When asked why she thinks the left behave this way, Gaines said, "Because they're pushing ulterior motives.

"They want to blur the line of virtue and goodness and anything moral," she said. "They want to throw all of that out of the window, and that's exactly what we're seeing across our society in multiple different realms and aspects of life — speaking from my personal experience, where we have people who are actively denying what it is to be man and woman, the most basic and fundamental truths."