Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: 'Woke' Public Libraries Choose Drag Queens Over Bible

Actor and author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax on Thursday that more than 50 public libraries have refused his offer to hold a story hour for his new book that promotes "biblical values" such as peace and love.

Those same institutions, Cameron said while appearing on "John Bachman Now," allow reading events for LGBT friendly books.

Cameron was on the show to discuss his new book, "As You Grow," which is published by Brave Books.

"It's a book to teach kids biblical wisdom through the seasons of life, and growing the sweet fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control," Cameron told Bachman. "These are biblical values.

"I wanted to have a book reading at a public library, and over 50 woke libraries denied my book. At the same time, they're hosting drag-queen story hours. And when I asked them why, or what we could do, one public library, in Rochambeau, Rhode Island, said, 'Well, we're a queer friendly library and our messaging does not align.' "

Cameron asked the library employee whether there was a process by which he could request to hold a story hour.

"They said, 'You could fill out a form; you could reserve some space, but we will not run your program,' " he told Newsmax.

The 52-year-old author also said an Alameda County, California, library that declined his offer was hosting a gender name-change clinic Thursday.

"I'm really excited that all of this is happening," Cameron said of the challenges that he has faced in promoting the book. "Not only do we grow from tiny, little humans to full-grown adults but there are seasons that we go through. There are sunshine seasons and winter seasons.

"Kids are going through difficult stuff. Look, kids are experiencing in public schools mental illness, friends dying of drug overdoses, school shootings, cyberbullying. Why in the world wouldn't they benefit from a book that taught them about love and compassion, kindness and gentleness and self-control?"

Cameron pointed out that the libraries that refused his request are institutions supposedly dedicated to inclusion and diversity.

"It doesn't sound diverse," Cameron said. "It sounds like a monoculture of woke ideology that is exclusive of people and those who love God and loving people matter.

"My hope is that people will stop being complainers of the culture. Get on the offense and be creators on the culture,” he said. “One way you can do that is get your favorite children's book and walk into your public library that's hosted a drag-queen story hour and ask for the chance to read your book."

