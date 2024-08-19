Rick Scott to Newsmax: Election Choice Between Capitalism, Socialism

This election is a decision between selecting capitalism or going with socialism, Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Newsline," the Florida Republican said that "this is an important election. We have a choice. Do we want capitalism, do we want the free market or do we want socialism, do we want the government telling us what we can buy, what we can wear, what we can say."

Scott emphasized that "in Florida, we've seen socialism. We watched what happened in Cuba. We watched what happened in Venezuela, and we know it is bad for every family. The only way you force all these rules... is by putting people in jail by not complying."

Commenting on the report released on Monday by the House's three-committee impeachment inquiry that found President Joe Biden has "engaged in impeachable conduct," Scott said that "some of these decisions [the Biden administration] made just don't make any sense, unless there is some benefit to someone... You always wonder, what was the purpose of these things. Was there some financial benefit to somebody?"

The Florida senator also commented on the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying that he has "three takeaways: first, there was a coup to get rid of Joe Biden, second, why do [the Democrats] not want a border wall, but they want all this security" to protect their convention and three, they are showing that they are antisemitic and anti-Israel... but even with all that the Democrats are not far enough for their party."

