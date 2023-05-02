×
Tags: bud light | sales | dylan mulvaney | promotion | backlash

Bud Light Sales Continue to Plummet Post-Mulvaney

By    |   Tuesday, 02 May 2023 03:30 PM EDT

The news keeps getting worse for Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light.

Beer Business Daily reported Sunday that sales of the iconic beer brand are down more than 26% from this time last year, the Daily Mail reported. Anheuser-Busch has continued to see profits from Bud Light dwindle after its promotional partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney backfired.

Anheuser-Busch gave Mulvaney, who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, custom-made cans of Bud Light with her likeness printed on the side, which she displayed during a video of her taking a bubble bath on April 1.

Fans of the beer brand called for boycotts, celebrities such as Kid Rock and Travis Tritt expressed their displeasure and Bud Light lost nearly $5 billion worth of market share. Also, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, who green-lighted the Mulvaney promotion, and Daniel Blake, who runs marketing for Anheuser-Busch's brands, have since taken leaves of absence.

Beer Business Daily reported the amount of Bud Light sold outside of restaurants and bars fell by 26.1% from a year earlier in the week that ended April 22, according to the Daily Mail. Sales were down 21.1% over the previous week and Bud Light volumes are down 8% this year.

Meanwhile, Coors Light's volume was up 13.3% and Miller Lite's rose 13.6% for the same time period.

"The shocking deterioration of Bud Light Blue's market share continued apace through the third week of April — and actually somehow worsened. We've never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time," Beer Business Daily wrote on its website, according to the Daily Mail.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The news keeps getting worse for Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light. Beer Business Daily reported Sunday that sales of the iconic beer brand are down more than 26% from this time last year, the Daily Mail reported
277
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 03:30 PM
