Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Trump Needs 'Disciplined' Campaign

Former President Donald Trump needs to be disciplined and keep attention on his opponent's weaknesses if he's going to win the presidential election, former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday.

Santorum, appearing on "Wake Up America," said Democrats and the mainstream media are pushing Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, and hiding her shortcomings.

"She knew about his [President Biden's] cognitive decline and she lied to the American public, and now has changed her position like she's changed her position on fracking, like she's changed her position on a whole host of other issues," Santorum said. "So there's so much ammunition to go after Kamala Harris.

"The question is, is the Trump campaign disciplined enough? And Donald Trump himself, who was the lead element of that campaign, is he disciplined enough to stay focused on the areas that are that are salient to the American public about why Kamala Harris is not fit for this office? And if he can do that, and he can drive that message, and Donald Trump is really good at driving messages against people he doesn't like, if he can do that, then he has a chance of winning this race again."

Santorum said he's not surprised by polls showing a close race.

"This has been a real race ever since they got rid of Joe Biden," he said. "The energy level on the part of the Democrats is, is through the roof. … I think it's not because of Kamala Harris. It's because they got rid of Joe Biden.

"But what it shows is that this could actually be a very high turnout election, which the Trump campaign was not counting on, folks running for the Senate were not counting on."

Therefore, Santorum said, Trump and his campaign need to make Harris the issue.

"The media is not going to test Kamala Harris at all," Santorum said. "She's not going to probably do very many interviews, if any. And so whether the Trump campaign can turn the tables on Kamala Harris and make her the issue again and point out how unprepared and dangerous she would be as president of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com