×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick perry | biden | clean energy

Rick Perry to Newsmax: Biden Dismissing Valid Energy Tech

By    |   Saturday, 20 May 2023 11:24 AM EDT

The Biden administration, which has in recent days announced an investment of almost $11 billion in clean energy measures for rural areas, is not taking the "extraordinary" means already available to make the country energy independent, former Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Newsmax Saturday. 

"I think anyone recognizes that we're sitting on this extraordinary resource of fossil fuels, and I might add, we also have some extraordinary technology and small modular [nuclear] reactors," Perry said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Both of those are base load energy providers, and you don't hear the current administration talking about either one of those except in a negative way."

Perry also said the loss of American energy independence has become not only a "great danger" to U.S. national security but to the national security of allies around the world. 

'We were in the process of being able to deliver clean-burning American liquefied natural gas to a substantial amount of the European allies and that got stopped by the current administration," said Perry.

"It can go back and happen in a hurry, but we need to have a national long-term policy that clearly states that we're going to use American fossil fuels, that we're going to use American technology in the form of these small, moderate reactors to remove the old, inefficient coal-burning plants that they've gone back to."

He added that in other countries, like Germany, governments are going back to the older coal-burning plants "because they've got to keep the lights on."

"And you got the Chinese that are over there building, you know, plant after plant, India doing the same," said Perry. "American technology and American liquefied natural gas [sent] into those countries would have a substantial impact not only on their ability to keep the lights on but on their ability to deal with the climate issues as well."

Perry, a former Texas governor, also on Saturday answered speculation that he could be considering another run for the White House. He ran in the 2012 primary and later became the energy secretary under former President Donald Trump.

He would not directly confirm a potential race but said he has been approached by a "substantial number of people."

"What's most important from my perspective [is] we need candidates that are looking towards the future," Perry said. "We need candidates that are talking about. Here's what the future of this country and this world could look like. Vivek [Ramaswamy] is a great example of giving some thoughtful ideas out there. You know Tim Scott's getting in the race. We've got some great and good people that are talking about running for the presidency of the United States."

He acknowledged that he wants "to be a part of that, in the sense of having a very positive, happy warrior back in the fight again, talking about morning in America."

"That truly needs to be a focus of all of the candidates that are standing up in front of the American people, particularly on the Republican side, because, [Joe] Biden, he's got a midnight in the world mentality. He's giving a negative approach to everything. He's dividing this country by race, and we need to be showing Americans that the future of this country is still incredibly good, and that the Republican Party and our pro-capitalist vision is the one that will carry the day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Biden administration, which has in recent days announced an investment of almost $11 billion in clean energy measures for rural areas, is not taking the "extraordinary" means already available to make the country energy independent, former Department of Energy Secretary...
rick perry, biden, clean energy
608
2023-24-20
Saturday, 20 May 2023 11:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved