Rick Perry to Newsmax: Biden Dismissing Valid Energy Tech

The Biden administration, which has in recent days announced an investment of almost $11 billion in clean energy measures for rural areas, is not taking the "extraordinary" means already available to make the country energy independent, former Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think anyone recognizes that we're sitting on this extraordinary resource of fossil fuels, and I might add, we also have some extraordinary technology and small modular [nuclear] reactors," Perry said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Both of those are base load energy providers, and you don't hear the current administration talking about either one of those except in a negative way."

Perry also said the loss of American energy independence has become not only a "great danger" to U.S. national security but to the national security of allies around the world.

'We were in the process of being able to deliver clean-burning American liquefied natural gas to a substantial amount of the European allies and that got stopped by the current administration," said Perry.

"It can go back and happen in a hurry, but we need to have a national long-term policy that clearly states that we're going to use American fossil fuels, that we're going to use American technology in the form of these small, moderate reactors to remove the old, inefficient coal-burning plants that they've gone back to."

He added that in other countries, like Germany, governments are going back to the older coal-burning plants "because they've got to keep the lights on."

"And you got the Chinese that are over there building, you know, plant after plant, India doing the same," said Perry. "American technology and American liquefied natural gas [sent] into those countries would have a substantial impact not only on their ability to keep the lights on but on their ability to deal with the climate issues as well."

Perry, a former Texas governor, also on Saturday answered speculation that he could be considering another run for the White House. He ran in the 2012 primary and later became the energy secretary under former President Donald Trump.

He would not directly confirm a potential race but said he has been approached by a "substantial number of people."

"What's most important from my perspective [is] we need candidates that are looking towards the future," Perry said. "We need candidates that are talking about. Here's what the future of this country and this world could look like. Vivek [Ramaswamy] is a great example of giving some thoughtful ideas out there. You know Tim Scott's getting in the race. We've got some great and good people that are talking about running for the presidency of the United States."

He acknowledged that he wants "to be a part of that, in the sense of having a very positive, happy warrior back in the fight again, talking about morning in America."

"That truly needs to be a focus of all of the candidates that are standing up in front of the American people, particularly on the Republican side, because, [Joe] Biden, he's got a midnight in the world mentality. He's giving a negative approach to everything. He's dividing this country by race, and we need to be showing Americans that the future of this country is still incredibly good, and that the Republican Party and our pro-capitalist vision is the one that will carry the day."

