Rick Perry to Newsmax: Americans Want 'Visionary' Leader

Rick Perry said "the fire is burning in my belly" about America's next president — describing that candidate as needing to be a "visionary" who is focused on the future — but refused to commit to being that contender.

Perry, former Texas governor and secretary of energy in the Trump administration, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday the next president can't be fuming about the past.

"Americans are ready for that uplifting, visionary American leader that can take this country to plateaus that we've never even thought we could get to before — and we can do this. That's what America is looking for," Perry said.

Then, turning his attention to the two front-runners in the GOP primary — former President Donald Trump and still undeclared contender Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida — Perry offered some advice.

"President Trump, let's talk about the future… Governor DeSantis, we need to hear your really bright, capable, thoughtful ideas," Perry said.

Perry added that Republicans also have to "come together as a party" and "find that individual that's going to … ignite the imagination of the American people and following behind him and say, ‘That's the vision for America. That's what we need.' We need someone who can again make us really feel good about being a part of a country that is leading the world."

Perry said he intends to "be engaged in that process."

Perry said he intends to "be engaged in that process."

"I may be on the sidelines. I may be right here on Newsmax doing it," he said.

As for his own prospects, Perry insisted he disagreed that an entry even as late as August is too late. He twice said "I have no idea" when asked when he could make an announcement.