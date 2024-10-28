Va. GOP Chair Anderson to Newsmax: Non-Citizen Voting Part of 'Democrat Playbook'

The situation in Virginia, in which a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a program aimed at clearing non-citizens from the state voter rolls, is par for the course for Democrats, Virginia GOP Chair Richard Anderson told Newsmax on Monday.

On "Newsline," Anderson said, "That's the Democrat playbook. I mean, if you look at the overall strategy, you can connect the dots so easily. It's collapse the border, remove guardrails from elections in many states, including Virginia. Democrat majorities in recent years. Remove the requirement for a photo ID, and then, now this judicial order to put non-citizen voters back on the rolls.

"This won't stand," he said. "Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin and Attorney General [Jason] Miyares are taking this straight to the United States Supreme Court. My hope is that they will prevail. The bottom line, to quote the Washington Post, 'Democracy dies in darkness,' and we're going to fight this systemic Democratic destruction of democracy."

Anderson also said that former President Donald Trump has a good chance of winning Virginia. "Virginia is in play," he said. "Take it to the bank. Virginia is in play. The [Vice President Kamala] Harris people have moved bigger numbers in Virginia in just the last week because they see what's happening. And this is another element in the playbook. And so President Donald Trump, he is on a glide path to victory."

