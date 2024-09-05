'Big Daddy' Salgado to Newsmax: NFL Expansion to London a Possibility

Could we see an NFL team based outside of the United States? While it may not happen anytime soon, industry insiders believe it's possible, with London being the front-runner due to its growing NFL presence.

Rich "Big Daddy" Salgado, President of Coastal Advisors LLC, recently discussed the possibility of the NFL expanding beyond U.S. borders during an interview on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

While he doesn't believe it will happen immediately, Salgado thinks international expansion is on the horizon, with London as a potential destination.

"I think not in our lifetime, but yes," Salgado said Thursday when asked if we'll ever see an NFL team outside the U.S. "The closest would probably be London."

Salgado referred to Jaguars' owner, Shad Khan, whose team played games in London for several years as part of the NFL's International Series. Khan has been vocal about his interest in expanding the league's presence in the U.K.

"So why don't you just let him go there? I mean, the NFL is about money. So, if they're [the NFL is] going to make money, they'll ship them," Salgado added.

He also acknowledged the challenges this could pose for fans and players. "Unfortunately, it comes at other people's expense because, you know, let's say you're in Florida or Jacksonville, and then all of a sudden you have to uproot the team. Now, where do I live? Do I live in Jacksonville? Do I live in London?"

Despite the complications, the NFL's desire for global expansion remains clear. The league has long explored ways to broaden its international reach, starting with NFL Europe, a European-based league that lasted 16 years before being discontinued in 2007. Since then, the NFL has shifted its strategy to hosting regular-season games in other countries, including the U.K., Mexico, and most recently, South America, Forbes reported.

On Friday, the NFL will make history by holding its first-ever regular-season game in South America, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Club Business, International, and League Events, with 36 million NFL fans in Brazil, the country ranks just behind Mexico and Canada in terms of international fan bases.

Both fan enthusiasm and revenue potential drive the NFL's continued interest in international markets. "The NFL is about money," Salgado emphasized, noting that relocating a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars to London may become a reality if the financial incentives are strong enough. However, the complexities of such a move, especially for players and fans, will need to be carefully considered.

The 2024 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

