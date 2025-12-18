Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Maduro's Days Are Numbered

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday he believes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's days are numbered.

Appearing on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," McCormick said he supports the Trump administration's decision to launch strikes against boats believed to be smuggling drugs into the United States from Venezuela.

"When you consider how many people who have died from drugs, it's probably the biggest war we've ever had on the civilian populace of America ever," McCormick said.

"Almost a million people have died from drug overdoses in the last decade. The assets are what they are attacking."

McCormick said smugglers are being killed in the strikes, because they are the enemies bringing weapons of mass destruction to the United States.

"War is a gross thing. Gen. [Robert E.] Lee once said it's a good thing war is so horrible or we grow too fond of it," he said, paraphrasing the Confederate Army leader.

"This is to protect the American people," McCormick added.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social: "I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

Referring to the heavy U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, including the world's largest aircraft carrier, Trump said, "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."

McCormick said he believes the blockade could spell the end of Maduro.

"They don't have a way to export any oil. They don't really do food anymore," he said.

"Drugs and oil were the only two things they made money off of. He's going to be hurting.

"This will most likely result in regime change within six months. Are we in that business? No," McCormick said.

"But are these people killing Americans? Yes."

McCormick said he believes a military coup will remove Maduro from power.

"Once you have no assets to pay your military, what will they do? It will probably be a military coup of sorts once he becomes so unpopular that nobody's protecting him anymore," he said.

