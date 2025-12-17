WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: venezuela | trump | oil

Trump Sounds Out Oil Firms on Post-Maduro Venezuela

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 05:01 PM EST

The Trump administration has quietly polled major U.S. oil companies about whether they would return to Venezuela after the removal of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

The industry response has been overwhelmingly negative, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke to Politico.

The outreach comes as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela are rapidly ratcheting up, with President Donald Trump moving to blockade Venezuelan oil tankers, tightening sanctions, and signaling a willingness to expand military and counternarcotics operations aimed at crippling Maduro’s regime.

The previously unreported outreach underscores that the White House is planning for a post-Maduro Venezuela as pressure on the regime intensifies across multiple fronts.

Global oil markets are central to the administration’s calculations, as low prices give Trump unusual flexibility to escalate action without risking a politically damaging spike in U.S. gasoline prices.

U.S. benchmark crude hovered around $56 a barrel this week, the lowest level since January 2021, according to Politico's reporting.

Those same depressed prices, however, are a major reason oil companies see little upside in risking billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s crumbling oil infrastructure.

One person familiar with the discussions told Politico there has been early outreach to industry leaders, but interest is minimal, given cheaper, safer opportunities elsewhere.

Two additional people familiar with the effort said the administration only recently began initiating conversations and has not made a formal push.

All three sources were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The outreach has been led by the State Department, with assistance from Evanan Romero, a former executive at the state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela who now works as a consultant in Houston.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Trump administration has quietly polled major U.S. oil companies about whether they would return to Venezuela after the removal of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro. The industry response has been overwhelmingly negative.
venezuela, trump, oil
273
2025-01-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved