Tags: rich mccormick | donald trump | iran | threats

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Iran Fears Trump's Strength

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 02:40 PM EDT

Iran doesn't want Donald Trump to be president because they fear his strength, said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They know he's strong. They're scared of strength, strength through peace is what we've always said," McCormick said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"And we know that [President Joe] Biden has been a disaster. Kamala [Harris] and Biden have been an absolute disaster when it comes to showing projected strength abroad. And that's why you're having all these problems in Israel, in Ukraine, in Taiwan; weaknesses equal war, truly," he added.

U.S. intelligence officials confirmed Wednesday that they briefed Donald Trump's campaign on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee.

The agency acknowledged in a statement sent to The Associated Press that the briefing occurred but declined to say whether there is evidence of a new plot targeting Trump, or whether the briefing focused instead on previously reported threats from Iran.

Iran has not been linked to attempts on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania in July and at his Florida golf course this month. In the first attempt, authorities shot and killed the gunman who shot Trump and arrested the suspect at the scene in the second.

But U.S. officials have long been concerned about Iran, which they see as a threat to both Trump and former Trump administration officials and have accused of trying to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

The threats against the Republican nominee's life partially stems from the vitriol and the hate from the left, he added.

It "has been revealed from every media outlet you can imagine on social media. You've talked about people actually having beheaded Trump's, comedians as if that's funny, what Jack Black said, a bunch of people just saying just horrible things that you wouldn't expect a civilized society would ever sustain. And then they accuse us of being out of line. They accuse us of being violent. It's absolutely absurd," he said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 25 September 2024 02:40 PM
