Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: 'Woke' Undermining National Security

Wokeness "is undermining our military and our ability to protect U.S. National Security," former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax TV.

"I think it's also hampering our diplomatic force," Grenell told Monday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "We've got a lot of individuals who are more concerned about being politically correct then they are [about] pushing out policies."

"Just take what the Biden administration right now is talking about: Quiet diplomacy while the Middle East is on fire, quiet diplomacy when we have a border that seems to be open."

America demands quite the opposite, he added.

"We need loud diplomacy, we need individuals who are brave, and you need to be at the tip of the spear and willing to fight hard for the United States," Grenell said.

"We all know that we're one generation away from losing exactly what we have: The most amazing freedoms in the in the greatest system in the history of this world."

"We need to fight to protect those, and I think right now we've got to push back on all of those individuals who are trying to say that we need to be more woke, more politically correct. It's a danger, and it's really sweeping across our country."

