Tags: ric grenell | nikki haley | donald trump | 2024

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Nikki Haley's Political Career Is Over

By    |   Friday, 01 March 2024 08:33 PM EST

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax Friday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's "political career is over," following her comments in Falls Church, Virginia, on Thursday.

"Her political career is over," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I think it's completely over — even for 2028."

In an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" Haley told moderator Kristen Welker that former President Donald Trump's legal cases should be "dealt with" before the November election.

"We need to know what's going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don't think any of it's going to get heard," Haley told Welker.

"One of the reasons she's staying in is because she wants to be a media darling," Grenell said. "You'll notice she's doing media constantly."

As Trump appears to cruise toward the Republican nomination, Haley continues to press on with her campaign despite not having won any of the initial primary contests, including in her home state of South Carolina. 

"She will not have any kind of career in conservative politics after this election. Look what happened in her own state. She was crushed by the very people that know her the best in South Carolina," Grenell added. 

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax Friday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's "political career is over," following her comments in Falls Church, Virginia, on Thursday.
ric grenell, nikki haley, donald trump, 2024
Friday, 01 March 2024 08:33 PM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

