Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Harris Focused on 'Pronouns' Not Security

Vice President Kamala Harris is "more focused on pronouns and gender language" than on national security, Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, told Newsmax on Friday.

On Thursday, a Washington Post columnist wrote that during Harris' first year as vice president, she demanded the intelligence community launch an internal investigation into "gender-biased language" in national security reports.

Grenell said that Harris' actions are indicative of someone who does not know anything about national security and "is in way over her head."

"She does not know about these issues. And so when she was getting an intelligence briefing, she's literally lashing out because the intel briefer — who, by the way, was a woman — doesn't use the proper gender information."

"Kamala Harris wasn't interested in the profile. She was interested in the pronouns and the gender language," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"So she complained to the intel officials and she said, 'I want a review of how we brief and how we include gender pronouns and gender characteristics.' This is a disaster."

"This is not what our leaders should be focused on. We're not going to be as safe if Kamala Harris is in charge," he said.

