Ric Grenell to Newsmax: World Also Sees Biden as a 'Very Weak Leader'

The world is watching the same videos of President Joe Biden that the United States is seeing, and many are seeing him as a "very weak leader," former ambassador and acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's clear that we have a weak president," Grenell, now the senior national security analyst for Newsmax, told the network's "Wake Up America." "I hear it everywhere we go. I spent last week in Albania and Serbia and Montenegro, and I can tell you that the same videos that we see of President Biden are being watched around the world by our allies and others, and it's not good."

Grenell is in Israel for the Tel Aviv meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference, ​along with American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp and columnist Ben Shapiro, and he told Newsmax that there are "a lot of conservatives in Israel" who are as concerned about world affairs as much as their counterparts are in the United States.

Biden, meanwhile, has been criticized after his trip last weekend to the Middle East, particularly after his fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Grenell said the president's visit to Israel was "very average."

"He didn't push forward on any issue, but when he went to Saudi Arabia, I think it was a disaster," said Grenell. "He looked like he was begging after spending the first two years trying to ostracize the Saudis and rehashing the [Jamal] Khashoggi situation."

Grenell said the Trump administration had been "very tough" on the Saudis and had already gathered the intelligence and evidence on Khashoggi's murder while dealing with the investigation.

"For the Biden administration to come back in and rehash it, they did that because they were trying to appease Iran," said Grenell. "They were trying to get an Iran deal. I keep saying this over and over, but the opposite of America first is the consensus with the Europeans, and that's exactly what Joe Biden is doing.

"He is letting the Europeans run American foreign policy, and when it comes to this and Saudi Arabia, he looked like he was begging them after trying to ostracize them.

"Put yourself in the Saudi position," he added. "Do you think that they're going to try to do Joe Biden any favors? It's been a disaster."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran, along with leaders from Turkey, after leaving Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, and Grenell said the reason for that is because it wants to turn Syria over to the Iranians.

"The Russians are getting bogged down," said Grenell. "They're tired of managing Syria, and they would like to turn this over to the Iranians."

Several other countries would be "upset" if Iran takes over in Syria, but "at this point, because of the Ukraine war and because they're being ostracized and sanctioned, I don't think that Putin or the Russians care," said Grenell.

The United States is also forcing Russia to "go into the arms of the Iranians" because it is employing such "terrible diplomacy," he continued. "Where is [U.S. Secretary of State] Antony Blinken? He needs to have better diplomacy. We need to have diplomats who know how to muscle their way in, be creative."

Democrats "spent years mocking Trump's ambassadors as being too tough," said Grenell. "What we see is their vision of diplomacy is next to nothing, and so I'm concerned when I see the Russians in Iran and I see the Turks, a member of NATO, also beginning to have discussions without the United States."

