Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Wants 'Consensus,' Not to Put US First

The Biden administration says it wants "consensus" with Europe and the United Nations, but what President Joe Biden is saying is the United States wants the rest of the world to approve of U.S. policy, former Amb. and acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said Saturday on Newsmax.

"I can tell you after staying at the U.N. for eight years, every single country puts itself first, and it's kind of laughable that anyone would think that America wouldn't put itself first," Grenell, now the vice president for international development and a national security contributor for Newsmax, told Saturday's "The Count." "The only place that we hear about not putting America first is from left-wing Democratic principles."

That means that the idea of consensus or agreement with Europe on world policy is dangerous for the United States, because "we need to put our policy out there first," Grenell told host Joe Pinion. "We need to make sure it's not a weak policy and that other countries like China, like Russia, like those in the Middle East, all see clearly what the policy is, know what the policy is, and that we're unashamed about putting forward policies that put America first."

Grenell also noted many European governments wanted Biden to be in office, as they "did not like" having former President Donald Trump in the White House.

"That's a situation that we should own and talk about and not be afraid to say," Grenell said. "Yet we need to dig a little deeper to [ask] why are European governments wanting to have a weaker American president?"

The European nations know Biden is weak, Grenell continued, and saw how what happened when he was at the White House as a former vice president under President Barack Obama, and Russia grabbed Crimea.

"The way that the Europeans need to look at this is that their borders were rewritten, which is a very negative, dangerous thing for them," Grenell said. "The European borders were rewritten when Obama and Biden were in office because of Ukraine. They were also rewritten when the British decided to get out of the European Union [through] Brexit.

"I think that we need to start articulating to the Europeans that when you say you want a weaker American president because it allows you to push forward your ideas," he said. "It allows you to appear to be equal."

However, the world is a more dangerous place, as is Europe, as it "has less power" because "they wanted to put in power a person like Joe Biden."

