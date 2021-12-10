Joel Rosenberg to Newsmax: Biden's Weaknesses Emboldening US Enemies

The weakness President Joe Biden is projecting is inviting enemies of the United States to believe they can take even more dramatic action, including with Iran and its push toward building a nuclear arsenal, Joel Rosenberg, the author of "Enemies and Allies: An Unforgettable Journey Inside the Fast Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East," said on Newsmax Friday.

"Iran is getting ready to break out and go full-on, let's build a nuclear arsenal," said Rosenberg on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Iran is resisting every move in the Vienna nuclear talks, Biden and his team are begging for a deal. Iran is not indicating any evidence they want that because it looks like they think: 'Why should I make a deal with Biden? He's not going to stop it from building the bomb.'"

Biden, he added, may even try to keep Israel from stopping Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

And then there is the problem with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the potential that he could invade Ukraine, said Rosenberg.

"Biden, what's his response? Well, maybe Ukraine really should give away territory so Putin does not think that Biden will stop him," said Rosenberg. "And then you've got China threatening Taiwan."

Rosenberg also commented on reports of tension between former President Donald Trump and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli leader congratulated Biden for his victory in last year's election.

Trump and Netanyahu were close allies while both were in office, but Trump slammed his counterpart for his welcoming words to Biden, telling author Barak Ravid that he hasn't spoken to Netanyahu since then, and more graphically, "F**k him," reports Axios.

"That Netanyahu was being trashed. I mean, with vulgarity by Trump; that level of bitterness, given how close they've been politically is striking," said Rosenbaum. "It's true that Trump and Netanyahu got an awful lot done, and I think Trump thought, 'Well why, within 12 hours when the election was not settled yet, some dispute, why did Bibi go so fast to embrace Biden?' That's between them, but for a break like that to be so open. It's stunning."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here