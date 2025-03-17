WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ric grenell | donald trump | kennedy center | performing arts | crumbling | infrastructure

Grenell to Newsmax: Kennedy Center 'Crumbling'

Monday, 17 March 2025 10:28 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Ric Grenell, informed Newsmax on Monday that for years, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been neglected, leading it toward an infrastructure that's been "crumbling."

Grenell, speaking with "Greg Kelly Reports," reflected that on Monday, he and the president toured the center in Washington, D.C. It was, Grenell said, "an amazing day."

"I got to show him around. We got to see the crumbling infrastructure."

"You know, over the years, the deferred maintenance and the previous leadership that allowed the deferred maintenance to go on and on and on, it's really criminal," he added. "The place is just a mess in terms of the boilers and the air conditioning, and it's in desperate need of a facelift. It's in desperate need of actually fixing the infrastructure problems. It's crumbling. And as you know, you can drive right underneath it. And we have problems with some of the infrastructure falling down on the road."

Grenell said Trump had tasked him with making the Kennedy Center "the premier arts institution in the United States. And there's no reason why it can't be," he added.

Grenell informed Newsmax that amid his effort to clean up the institution from the infrastructure to the mismanaged "financials," Trump is set to attend a performance there of "Les Misérables."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Ric Grenell, informed Newsmax on Monday that for years, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been neglected, leading it toward an infrastructure that's been "crumbling."
Monday, 17 March 2025 10:28 PM
