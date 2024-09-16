Ric Grenell to Newsmax: DHS Failed Trump Threat Assessment

Former U.S. ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), telling Newsmax they failed to properly assess and respond to escalating threats against former President Donald Trump.

Grenell said DHS has also been unable to make the appropriate judgments based on existing threat assessments during an interview Monday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I went from shocked to mad in about five minutes," Grenell said, referring to the government's handling of security for Trump. "We've got to treat him like the threat that we're finding," emphasizing that clear threat assessment should dictate stronger responses.

Grenell's comments come in the wake of a second apparent assassination attempt on Trump. On Sunday, a convicted felon, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after fleeing Trump's West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club.

According to NBC News, Routh was found hiding in the bushes with a semi-automatic rifle, aiming at Trump from 400 yards away. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Grenell pointed to the contrasting security needs of Trump, who regularly attends public rallies, versus President Joe Biden, who often remains within the confines of the White House.

"When Joe Biden stays in the White House ... the threat assessment is not as much because you can lock him in the White House," Grenell said. "But when Donald Trump is out and about ... that threat assessment is high."

"So, the threat assessment is different, and that's what we have to focus on," he added.

Grenell voiced frustration with DHS, arguing that it has failed to recognize the seriousness of the threats Trump faces.

"The Department of Homeland Security needs to understand that their job is to keep people safe," Grenell urged. "We've survived two assassination attempts, but if there's an attempt on President Trump's life that succeeds, it's going to rip our country apart."

"We need Donald Trump to stay safe," he said. "For our democracy's sake, we need the Republican nominee to stay safe so that we have a choice in November."

"And I think that what's clear is that the Department of Homeland Security is not cutting it. They are not able to look at the threat assessment and make the appropriate judgments. And that's what I'm concerned about, he added.

Grenell said the issue may stem from leadership at DHS, distinguishing between those in charge and frontline personnel.

"I think this is about the suits, not the boots on the ground," he explained.

