Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Left Iran 'Flush With Cash'

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, looking ahead to this week's gathering of the United Nations General Assembly, said Sunday on Newsmax that he wants to hear what newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will have to say.

"They're flush with cash right now," told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Between what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have given them in sanctions relief, credit, and cash, they got hundreds of billions of dollars."

Grenell, a director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, pointed to a New York Times story from 2019, which said that Hezbollah and Hamas fighters were not getting paid because Trump's sanctions had squeezed Iran.

But now, the Iran-backed terrorists are "constantly" launching wars, said Grenell.

"It's all because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are funding this through Iran," said Grenell. "There's no question they're funding this war.

"They're funding all these problems. And yet the reason why they're funding them, what they would say is, Well, we believed that we could convince Iran to be a good member of the international community. We tried to do deals with them."

Grenell also pointed to a Wall Street Journal article about Rob Malley, the lead negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"When you read the story, he's giving intelligence away to the Iranians, trying to cut any old deal," said Grenell. "He's treasonous … his team was caught literally running things by the Iranian surrogates. It's so outrageous. But no one ever gets fired in this administration for doing outrageous things."

Grenell, though, said he wants to see a push for a peaceful solution in the Middle East.

"That's why I love all of the Abraham Accords that President Trump put forward," he said. "We've got to have somebody who's who's putting everybody in a room to say, How do we solve this peacefully? First of all, get the hostages back.

"Let's get Hamas removed, and let's find a pathway to making sure that we have peace and prosperity for the whole region. I think Donald Trump can deliver that."

Grenell also talked about the pair of assassination attempts against Trump.

"The system in Washington, D.C., doesn't want Donald Trump to come back, and I think people should ask themselves, Why, why, why does the entire bureaucracy and system in Washington, D.C., why do they say he's a threat?" said Grenell. "He's a threat to them and the $35 trillion national debt."

But the questions about whether the Secret Service is providing enough coverage for Biden is "really about" Vice President Kamala Harris, not Biden, said Grenell.

"Why doesn't she want protection for the person that she's running against?" he said. "I think that's suspect."

Grenell also said he questions Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe's testimony to members of Congress that he has had "sleepless nights" thinking about the threats to Trump.

"If you've had sleepless nights, you're up all night thinking, what can I do differently? Who do I fire? Where do I make changes?" said Grenell. "He's not up all night. If you're up all night, get a little notepad next to your bed and write down the names of the people that need to be fired so that we have changes."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com