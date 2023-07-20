Ric Grenell to Newsmax: House GOP Must Sustain Momentum

Conservatives might be "winning" on the issues with Americans, if not the narratives in Washington, D.C., but those elected to serve in the Beltway better not blow this, former Ambassador Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

"We work really hard to elect Republicans or conservatives in Washington, D.C., and when they are in control, they better get serious," Grenell told Thursday's "John Bachman Now." "I don't want to see postings on social media and complaints.

"What we really need to see is action."

Americans have elected a conservative House and in order to flip the Senate and White House voters will want to see progress, Grenell told co-hosts Bianca de la Garza and John Huddy.

"So they have the power in the House. They better start using it, because otherwise they're really frustrating so many people that helped put them there, and it's not going to bode well for reelections," Grenell continued.

"We're not going to be excited to help them get reelected, if when they have the power, they don't hold people to account.

"This is a such a serious moment for our country, and yet those people in Washington, D.C., who are there with power, the House Republicans, the chairpeople of all of these committees, they got to start performing."

One issue that is rising in the House GOP ranks is the potential expunging of former President Donald Trump's impeachments, particularly amid reports that special counsel Jack Smith is going to deliver another indictment stemming from Jan. 6.

"Look, I'm of the mindset when you're outside of Washington, D.C., and you talk to regular people, they've all dismissed this whole thing as an attack on President Trump," Grenell said. "The more indictments, the better actually, because it's proving the overreach of the Democrats."

Democrats and anti-Trump forces prosecuting their leading political opponent is a bad look worldwide, the former ambassador warned.

"They literally do not want this guy Donald Trump to come back to Washington," Grenell continued. "And they'll do anything, including ruin our country, ruin the justice system, ruin the whole chance that Washington, D.C., in America can literally lecture other countries about the rule of law.

"They have completely imploded our credibility to tell other countries to not go after their political opponents and follow the rule of law.

"Washington, D.C. is corrupt. Everyone knows it, except those people who live in Washington, D.C."

Even Democrats not on President Joe Biden's side are seeing it now, according to Grenell.

"Biden is literally having crisis after crisis, and all of those D.C. types are pretending like it's not happening," Grenell said of Wednesday's IRS whistleblower testimony.

"The rest of the country is posting on this on social media, talking about it. I couldn't think of an example that is more evident that the Washington, D.C., establishment is completely out of touch — living in a bubble.

"But let's review: It is so bad right now, and conservatives are winning by so much, that you literally have Democrats coming forward and saying, 'Wait a minute; the system is rigged and the regime is trying to crush us.'

"You've got a presidential candidate on the left and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying that they're trying to crush me. They're using the same tactics that they use against conservatives, which is to call someone a racist, sexist homophobe, an antisemite — or the new one, a Russian agent."

It is a Democrat playbook being used against even Biden rivals within their own party, Grenell concluded.

"They're using the same playbook now against Democrats," Grenell said, pointing to the Democrat IRS whistleblower Joe Ziegler, who led the initial probe into Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes.

"Now I see when this whistleblower comes forward, who is a Democrat, now they're trashing him," Grenell said. "But look, what we need to realize is that when Democrats are coming over to our side to say the regime of Joe Biden is weaponizing government, and it's really getting bad. We are winning. Keep it up."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!