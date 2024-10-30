John Deaton to Newsmax: Democrats Need to Tone Down Rhetoric

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will have trouble uniting America when they refer to half the people as "garbage," John Deaton, the Republican nominee for senator in Massachusetts, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Deaton, who is running against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., condemned the comments Biden made where he said supporters of former President Donald Trump are "garbage."

After Trump was nearly assassinated the rhetoric should have been toned down, Deaton lamented on "National Report."

"You would think after witnessing that, that we could lower the temperature and we could lower the rhetoric, whether you support President Trump or not, that is just shocking," Deaton said. "And there was a second assassination attempt. So maybe stop calling the man Hitler.

"You can't get up on stage and say, 'I'm going to unite this country and I'm going to bring all of us together,' if you're calling your political opponent Hitler."

Deaton also noted his opponent Warren was asked why the race was so close if Trump is so bad, and she could only threw up her hands in the air and say she did not get it.

"I think it's your job to get it," Deaton said. "I think these elites in D.C. need to take a long look in the mirror, because they're part of the reason it's a broken system.

"And Americans are tired of it, and we're paying the price. Hopefully after this election, maybe they will take a long look in the mirror, because they are part of the reason and part of the problem in this country."

