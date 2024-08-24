WATCH TV LIVE

Liz Harrington to Newsmax: Media Can't Handle RFK Jr. Speaking Truth

Saturday, 24 August 2024 01:20 PM EDT

CNN cut away from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s concession speech Friday because the outlet couldn't bear to hear the truth about the Democratic Party spoken, Liz Harrington, former spokeswoman for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday.

In his speech, Kennedy said the media and the Democratic Party worked to stifle his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Harrington told "Wake Up America" that the network had to "cut away when RFK [Jr.] was speaking the truth — how they totally shut him out of the primary."

"They didn't have a real primary process. I mean, think of how undemocratic what we've witnessed over the past year since RFK [Jr.] announced for president.

"They rigged the primary against him, wouldn't let him get ... on the ballot, tried to take [former] President Trump off the ballot, tried to imprison President Trump. Of course, you had the assassination attempt as well," she said.

"And then RFK [Jr.] says all this in plain English, and CNN can't even cover it because they're so afraid of the truth."

Harrington went on to state that the Democratic Party set up President Joe Biden to fail in the first presidential debate because they knew "for years" he was senile. "He wasn't fit in 2020, certainly not fit now."

Nick Koutsobinas

Saturday, 24 August 2024 01:20 PM
