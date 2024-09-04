RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Harris Has No Consistent Vision

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Wednesday that since Kamala Harris assumed the position at the top of the Democrat’s ticket, America "has not heard really any kind of coherent or consistent vision from Vice President Harris."

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," host Rob Schmitt pointed out that Harris has been pushing for "lower taxes and less regulation for small business owners" and that those policies run counter to the current Biden administration. Kennedy, who recently endorsed former President Donald Trump, said the new version of Harris "is inconsistent with her record."

"Vice President Harris also took the lead in gaslighting the country about President Biden's condition. She's trying to distance herself from the policies that have brought this country to record high inflation. A debt that increases by $1 trillion every 90 days. And the destruction of the American middle class that's taken place over the past four years," he said.

Kennedy said he would prefer Harris sit down for a real conversation to explain her policy shifts. "I would love to see her talk in an interview about her vision. Tell us about what this country is supposed to look like and to defend some of this criticism. I don't like to sit and snipe at her. I would rather she engage and explain things."

RFK Jr. noted that it was Harris and her fellow Democrats that destroyed small businesses during the COVID lockdowns. "They shut down 3.3 million American businesses. They left open the very, very big businesses like Walmart, like Amazon, and Facebook, who profited enormously. But it really destroyed the American middle class — 41% of black-owned businesses will never reopen," he added.

Kennedy concluded by noting the economic shift in the two major political parties during the last decade, saying the Democrats are now the party of the super-rich. "Four years ago, during the last election, Democrats got roughly 50% of the vote. But that party controlled 70% of the wealth in this country. And the Republican Party, which got 50% of the of the vote, had only 30% of the wealth in this country," he said.

"So, you've had this big inversion where the Democratic Party now represents the superwealthy."

