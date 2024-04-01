RFK Jr. Makes N.C. Ballot; Shanahan Named VP Pick

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured a spot on North Carolina's ballot for the November election, marking a significant development in his bid for the presidency under the "We The People" party banner, The Hill reported.

Kennedy's team announced Monday that it had gathered 23,000 signatures of support in the key battleground state.

"We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategists ready to get the job done," said Stefanie Spear, Kennedy's campaign press secretary, in a statement.

Kennedy also announced Nicole Shanahan, a tech lawyer with ties to Google's co-founder, as his running mate. Shanahan's background is viewed as a strategic asset in navigating ballot access challenges.

North Carolina, a purple state, holds strategic importance for both major parties in 2024. Former President Trump narrowly won the state in 2020, prompting Democrats to intensify efforts to secure it this election cycle.

Kennedy's qualification in North Carolina brings his total to five states where he has secured ballot access, including Utah, New Hampshire, and Hawaii. However, questions linger over his status in Nevada, where he reached the signature threshold before selecting a running mate, potentially necessitating a new signature drive.

Kennedy faces daunting odds since no third-party candidate has clinched the presidency in over 150 years. Recent polls suggest he could siphon votes from both major-party candidates, potentially affecting President Biden's reelection prospects.