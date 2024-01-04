RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Courting Boomers Priority of My Campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been performing well in polls with independent and young voters in his 2024 presidential campaign, and he told Newsmax on Thursday his goal now is to bring more baby boomers into the fold.

"If you look at the demographics, particularly in the Harvard/Harris, The New York Times/Siena poll, the Quinnipiac poll, I beat President Trump and President Biden among all Americans under 45 years of age," Kennedy told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I also beat them in what's now the biggest demographic, which is independents, and then I'm doing well in a number of other demographics.

"Independents and young people are bellwether demographics. They're good predictors about what's going to happen over the next 10 months."

Kennedy, who began his presidential campaign as a Democrat before becoming an independent, admitted when it comes to older people, especially boomers — who were born between 1946 and 1964 — he isn't faring as well.

"What we find is that when baby boomers actually hear me speak rather than hear me being characterized or mischaracterized, we have a very, very high conversion rate, and that is our strategy for the next 10 months."

Kennedy said his popularity among independents and younger people is because they tend to get their news from different sources than older Americans.

"Those tend to be the people who are not getting their news from network news," he said. "Where I'm weakest are with baby boomers who are getting their news from MSNBC, from CNN, from The New York Times. If I were living in that information bubble, I would also have a very low opinion of myself.

"The younger people are getting their news from long-form interviews, from podcasts, from shows like this that are less influenced by government orthodoxies and by government propaganda."

He said another reason is he's the only candidate talking about solutions for bringing back the American middle class and finding ways to create more young homeowners.

"It's absolutely critical we get this next young generation into their own homes," he said. "If you own a home, you care about your community, you care about your healthcare, you care about your schools. You care about police and transportation. You care about your neighbors. But more importantly, you have an entry to the American capitalist system because you have equity."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com