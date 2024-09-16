Dershowitz to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Has Right to Be Taken Off Ballot

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that voters in Wisconsin should have the right to vote for "real candidates, not fake candidates."

Dershowitz's comments on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" come after a Wisconsin judge denied a request by independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. to be taken off the ballot in that state. Kennedy said he plans to appeal, but the deadline to mail absentee ballots is just two days away.

Dershowitz said despite the fact it would cost about $80,000 to reprint the ballots, the state should remove Kennedy. He said, "It's not a close question. Constitutionally, legally, or morally. Of course he should have the right to be taken off the ballot. And every voter should have the right to vote for real candidates, not fake candidates who will take votes from others."

He said, "$80,000 bucks is a cheap price to pay. And you know, we can get people to the moon. We can get them now back from the moon. We can certainly satisfy whatever time restrictions there are. It's much more important to have a fair election."

Dershowitz continued, "A fair election means you vote for the people who are actually running, not for somebody who used to be running and is now supporting somebody else.

If it goes to the higher courts, it should be reversed. And every voter should be able to vote for one of the real candidates."

Kennedy suspended his campaign Aug. 23 and endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump. He's attempted to take his name off the ballot in several battleground states, succeeding in some, but not all.

