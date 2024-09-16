WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk jr. | alan dershowitz | swing state | wisconsin | election | ballots | candidates

Dershowitz to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Has Right to Be Taken Off Ballot

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 09:19 PM EDT

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that voters in Wisconsin should have the right to vote for "real candidates, not fake candidates."

Dershowitz's comments on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" come after a Wisconsin judge denied a request by independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. to be taken off the ballot in that state. Kennedy said he plans to appeal, but the deadline to mail absentee ballots is just two days away.

Dershowitz said despite the fact it would cost about $80,000 to reprint the ballots, the state should remove Kennedy. He said, "It's not a close question. Constitutionally, legally, or morally. Of course he should have the right to be taken off the ballot. And every voter should have the right to vote for real candidates, not fake candidates who will take votes from others."

He said, "$80,000 bucks is a cheap price to pay. And you know, we can get people to the moon. We can get them now back from the moon. We can certainly satisfy whatever time restrictions there are. It's much more important to have a fair election."

Dershowitz continued, "A fair election means you vote for the people who are actually running, not for somebody who used to be running and is now supporting somebody else.
If it goes to the higher courts, it should be reversed. And every voter should be able to vote for one of the real candidates."

Kennedy suspended his campaign Aug. 23 and endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump. He's attempted to take his name off the ballot in several battleground states, succeeding in some, but not all.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that voters in Wisconsin should have the right to vote for "real candidates, not fake candidates."
rfk jr., alan dershowitz, swing state, wisconsin, election, ballots, candidates
324
2024-19-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved