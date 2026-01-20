Iranian Crown Prince to Newsmax: Trump Must Show He's 'a Man of His Words'

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said Tuesday that Iran's protest movement is running out of time and President Donald Trump must act to prove he stands by his word.

Appearing on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Pahlavi framed the crisis as a test of U.S. resolve, urging Trump to send reinforcements to support protesters trying to topple the country's Islamic regime.

Pahlavi described what he called a campaign of mass violence, saying the regime has "waged war on its own citizenry, shooting at them with assault, military weapons."

He added that security forces are "going into people's homes and clobbering them" and firing on civilians "on the rooftop who are chanting slogans at night."

"It is really a war scene," Pahlavi said of conditions across Iran, arguing that unarmed citizens are facing overwhelming force.

"These brave Iranians that are totally defenseless in terms of being unarmed vis-a-vis such a regime" are now asking, he said, "'When is the cavalry going to show up and give us at least a fair chance to combat this regime and put an end to it?"

Despite the crackdown, Pahlavi said the protest movement remains alive in the hearts of the people.

"The momentum is, of course, still there," he said, even though "now people have to wait until the next opportunity to come to the streets."

"The battle goes on. There's no turning back," he said.

"And we will fight and fight until we finally prevail, and hopefully, we'll get some help on our way."

Turning to Trump's previous statements, Pahlavi said the president has drawn a clear line.

"The president clearly stated that if the regime was to use violence against its own people, it will not be unanswered," he said.

Given that statement, Pahlavi asked, "what is the element that will be a necessity to come to the people's help, if that's the intent?"

He said the regime is deploying "every aspect of its repressive arms," including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence, which he said "need to be neutralized."

He also accused Tehran of importing muscle from abroad, saying it is bringing in forces "from Afghanistan, from Lebanon, from Iraq to do the dirty job."

Trump must now "show that he's a man of his words," Pahlavi said, and is not throwing the Iranian people "under the bus" like former President Barack Obama did in 2009.

"He's not President Obama," Pahlavi said, adding that Iranians expect Trump "to act based on his promise ... sooner rather than later, because we are holding the fort everywhere we can."

"But at some point, the cavalry needs to arrive," he said.

Despite an internet blackout, Pahlavi said information is slowly emerging and described reports of staggering losses.

"The death toll is well over 30,000 as of now," he said.

He credited Elon Musk's Starlink for keeping Iranians informed, calling it "a key element to keep us connected," and thanked the tech billionaire for stepping in as the uprising continues.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com