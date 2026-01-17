WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Opted Against Iran Strikes on Advice It Wouldn't Change Regime

Saturday, 17 January 2026 04:56 PM EST

President Donald Trump reportedly came close this week to authorizing U.S. airstrikes against Iran but ultimately backed away after advisers, allies, and intelligence assessments underscored the risks of escalation and noted it would not lead to regime change.

Trump weighed military options as Iran violently suppressed nationwide protests, prompting the Pentagon to reposition naval and air assets and warn regional bases of possible retaliation.

Expectations of imminent strikes grew after Trump publicly urged Iranian protesters and signaled U.S. support, even as he stopped short of issuing a formal order.

The turning point came when U.S. officials received confirmation, via envoy Steve Witkoff, that Iran had canceled planned mass executions of detainees.

Trump then opted to pause, telling advisers the costs of a strike — including threats to U.S. troops, regional instability, and economic fallout — outweighed the benefits, senior White House officials told The Washington Post.

Key U.S. allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, privately urged restraint, warning Iran's retaliation could spiral into a wider conflict, according to the report.

Pentagon officials also reportedly cautioned that U.S. forces in the region were stretched, limiting Washington's ability to absorb or deter a major counterattack.

While the immediate threat of U.S. strikes has receded, Trump has kept military options open as additional forces move toward the region.

Administration officials said the episode reflected a pragmatic calculation rather than a shift in policy, with Iran remaining under intense diplomatic and economic pressure amid ongoing unrest.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 17 January 2026 04:56 PM
